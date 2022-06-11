Lewis Hamilton spending ‘good time’ with Brad Pitt as he co-produces Formula One film

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is co-producing a film starring Brad Pitt, has disclosed that he was spending 'good time' with the Hollywood actor which is pretty epic.



The Apple TV studio’s film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is also the director of Tom Cruise’s newly-released blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Kosinski would also produce the movie along with Hamilton, Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

Hamilton, 37 told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, “It’s a really cool project. We’re already working on the script for example ... which is fun, spending good time with Brad which is pretty epic."

Hamilton, the most successful driver in Formula One history, has varied interests outside the sport, including fashion and music and he has even featured in a Christina Aguilera song.

He went on to say “I don’t plan to be in it, no."

"Really my responsibility and something that I take on is just making sure that the cast and the crew in the background is diverse.

"It's really about showing how great this sport really is to people that maybe have never watched it but also making sure that we really keep the real heritage and the true racing spirit in the movie."