Prince Harry’s memoir interest ‘dwindling’ amid calls for more dirt on royals

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry of the future-proofing of his memoir sales and warn the only way to ‘make bucks’ is to dish more dirt on the Royal Family.



This warning has been offered by the Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

In an appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast he explained, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever.”

“I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story.”

Before concluding he also added, “Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex. I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”