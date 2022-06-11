Health experts recommended treatment for Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis

Justin Bieber reveals recently that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a disease that has temporarily paralysed half of the singer’s face.



Following his health condition, the Baby hitmaker is taking things slow and resting at his abode.

Interestingly, the 28-year-old singer shared in his Instagram post that he has been practising facial exercises as a part of his treatment to recover from facial paralysis.

“I gotta go get my rest on,” he said, “so I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be,” said the popular songster.

Interestingly, a group of health experts point out that the disease, which is a rare neurological complication caused by the varicella-zoster virus, mostly affects the facial nerve near one of your ears and the recovery period may vary from person to person.



According to The New York Times, Dr Michael Ison, a professor of infectious diseases, mentioned that anti-viral medications and steroids are considered primary treatments for Ramsay syndrome.

“Physical therapy is not usually recommended for patients,” added Dr Ison, “but would not be harmful”.

Another health expert Dr Leah Croll neurovascular fellow at NYU Langone Health also commented on Bieber’s treatment.

“Some facial exercises may be helpful for recovery but oral medications including acyclovir or valacyclovir are also important to take in for full improvement,” Dr Croll told ABC News.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express cited Dr Mukherji, the Principal Director and Head of Neurology, Max Healthcare observation.



“Facial exercises are very important. Patients need to protect their eyes. When one eye doesn’t close, there is a chance of developing corneal aberration,” noted Dr Mukherji.

To counter this condition, Dr Mukherji has suggested patients use tear drops and eye protection. Moreover, they should wear glasses when they go out, and tape the eye that has been impacted when they sleep at night.