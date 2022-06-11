Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threw a tantrum’ at Platinum Jubilee: ‘Not centre stage!’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier than expected because they weren’t given ‘centre stage’.
This claim has been made by Katie Nicholl, on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.
She began her observation by offering some insight into the ‘real reason’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle preferred flying back, to staying for the entire celebrations.
She explained, “I honestly think it’s [because].... they knew that they wouldn’t be in that front row. And why did they leave the Royal Family?”
“They left because they weren’t in the front row. I believe that’s why they weren't at the other celebrations as they did not have centre stage seats.”
