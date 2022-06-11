Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘only needed’ to get dirt on royals: report

Royal experts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘finally coming to understand’ that their ‘only relevance’ lies in dishing dirt on the rest of the royals.

This revelation has been made by Ross Clark in a piece for the Spectator, according to Express UK.

He pointed out, “In their post-royal careers, Harry and Meghan have learned two lessons in quick succession. Firstly, that membership of the royal family opens the door to media deals less well-connected celebrities could only dream about.”

“Secondly, they have learned that even royal fame will not, ultimately, help one of the biggest media organizations in the world sell a product that the public finds unappealing.”

He also pointed out how Meghan Markle’s Netflix animated series, Pearl