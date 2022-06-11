Kareena Kapoor laughs her heart out on Devotion of Suspect X set: See pic

Kareena Kapoor’s new photo from the set of OTT debut movie Devotion of Suspect X has gone viral on social media.



A few hours ago, the 41-year-old turned to Instagram to share a monochrome photo of herself, showcasing her goofy side.

In a photo, the 3 Idiots star could be seen cracking up on something while filming a serious scene in the movie.

Interestingly, Kareena wrote a cryptic message in a caption, “In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr Ghosh.”

The diva also questioned other actors if they also end up laughing out loud in intense moments.

“Does this happen to most actors?” she added.

Meanwhile, her co-star from the movie Vijay Verma also reacted to the photo and remarked, “On that set... it’s difficult to be a ‘serious actor’ Mr Ghosh won’t let u be.”



In no time, the Bollywood beauty’s fans started showering her with their love on her post with heart-shaped and heart-eye emojis in the comment section.