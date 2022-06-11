Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘back-burner’ Jubilee role unlikely to appease Netflix

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very unlikely’ to have made any amends with Netflix because of the ‘back-burner’ realities of their role within the Jubilee.

This claim has been made by royal author and expert Cele Otnes, in her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “Of course, it's hard to know whether the very back-burner role the Sussexes played was by design, but it did seem ironic that with all the talk of security concerns, Meghan was not shy about rolling the car window down and waving to engage the public.”

“In truth, I think they were essentially a non-story at the Jubilee, which was likely the Firm's goal, but unlikely the goal of Netflix.”

“And being a non-story is unlikely the goal of any brand, including the Sussexes'.”

“The Royal Family is likely treating most of their interactions with Harry and Meghan with caution if not suspicion.

“So long the Netflix contract requires lots of content about Brand Sussex, that's probably prudent on the Royal Family's part.”

“In addition, there's the fact that Harry is writing a book. It will be interesting to see the consequences [or] fallout from that action, and what the Sussexes' roles will be in further family and cultural rituals.”

“I think the message was sent with a bullet that if you want to be distanced from or even out of the Firm, the Royal Family is happy to honour that request, and help that goal along.”