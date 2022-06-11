Ayushmann Khurrana may team up with THIS actress in Dream Girl 2? Report

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl’s makers have decided not to change the male lead in their upcoming sequel.
However, the latest reports stated that they are scouting for the female lead.
According to Mid-Day, the Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan is the top pick for Dream Girl 2’s director Raaj Shaandilyaa.
A source close to the makers revealed that they are looking for a “feisty, young girl” and they think “Sara fits the bill”.
“The makers have begun talks with her. However, it is still in the early stages. The film will go on floors only later in the year,” a source told the portal.
The outlet further mentioned that Sara and Ayushmann had previously teamed up for Maddock Films, but the project was never materialised due to the pandemic.
For the unversed, the first Dream Girl was released in 2019 which became a super hit amongst fans because of its plotline and concept.
It also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead along with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.
