Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on her 'very zen' Super Bowl 2020 cages act

Jennifer Lopez did whatever it took to have her cages act no removed from Super Bowl 2020 halftime portion.

In a report by Entertainment Weekly, the 52-year-old diva told in her new Netflix documentary “Halftime” that there were some people who did not want Lopez to feature kids or cages in her performance.

Opposing the narrative, the songstress declared the act speaks volume of US Immigration system.

Lopez recalled, “We left rehearsal and I noticed everybody was freaking out, but I don't know why.” She remembered that not to too long after this, her longtime manager Benny Medina called and said, “They want to pull the cages”.

Explaining what this act meant for her, the American singer said, “For me, this isn't about politics. This is about human rights.” The actress added, “I'm facing the biggest crossroads of my life, to be able to perform on the world's biggest stage, but to take out the cages and sacrifice what I believe in would be like never being there at all.”

“There was a part of me that just got very zen and I was just like, 'Benny I don't care what you have to do, we're not changing the show. The Super Bowl is tomorrow and we're not changing anything’”, the actress exclaimed.