Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani assures MCU bosses she won’t be like another Tom Holland

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has recently declared that she won’t be like another Tom Holland.



On Thursday, Vellani appeared on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show in which she spoke about some of her fun moments from the MCU movie.

In the show, Noah questioned the actress and asked her to share any secret details from the movie but she replied, “You are barking up the wrong tree”.

However, Vellani revealed that she had promised MCU Studio’s President Kevin Feige not to be like another Holland.

“I, like, swore an oath to Kevin Feige. I'm like, 'You will not get a Tom Holland out of me, nothing's coming out,'” she quipped.

Apart from that, the starlet also opened up about her journey of how she auditioned for and eventually got the role of Kamala Khan in latest MCU movie.

For the unversed, the movie has been receiving rave reviews from movie critics and audience.

To note, the story revolves around an Avengers-obsessed teenager from Jersey City who finally gets her own superpowers.

Watch the video here:







