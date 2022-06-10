Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘will not even be newsworthy’ in a few years: report

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about their dwindling newsworthiness that will ‘most likely’ not be here ‘in a few years’.



This claim has been made by royal author and Daily Mail columnist Robert Hardman, during his latest appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

He began by pointing out the couple’s decision to stay lowkey and admitted, “They turned up at the things they said they would turn up at and not at other things.”



“And I think that will have gone a long way toward normalising if you like, their return to these shores,” at the end of the day.

Before concluding he also added, “And I think in a couple of years it won't even be newsworthy if they just pop back for something.”