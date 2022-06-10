Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into a brick wall’ with Royal Family

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been met with resistance and ‘brick walls’ on either side with their continued attempts at reconciliation with the Firm.



This warning has been issued by royal expert Christopher Andersen, in his interview with US Weekly.

According to Mr Andersen’s findings, “They went there hoping to mend fences and ran into a brick wall.”

He even noted how Prince Harry “was personally surprised” himself when attempting to make changes in his situation.

According to the expert, “I thought that there would be an opportunity for [Harry] to show up there to show the solidarity [and] the future of the monarchy.”

To make matter worse, “I’m sure they expected to have a warmer welcome than what they received.”