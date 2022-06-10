 
close
Friday June 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen to be 'booted' next after Prince Harry's Jubilee snub as Jamaica prepares to separate

Queen Elizabeth standing ‘second in line’ to be ‘booted’ as head of state in Jamaica

By Web Desk
June 10, 2022

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth reportedly stands as second in line to be ‘booted’ following her grandson Prince Harry’s frosty royal reception.

This warning has been issued in connection with Jamaica’s attempts to be rid of the commonwealth control of Queen Elizabeth.

A statement regarding the call has been issued by the country’s Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs representative, Marlene Malahoo Forte QC.

According to Express UK, he explained, “The goal is to ultimately produce a new Constitution of Jamaica, enacted by the Parliament of Jamaica, to inter alia, establish the Republic of Jamaica as a parliamentary republic, replacing the constitutional monarchy, and affirming our self-determination and cultural heritage.

“I am pleased to advise this Honourable House that the work to achieve this goal, while being done in stages, has formally commenced.”