Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed 'cousins lunch' in UK over 'diary' mess up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made a social faux pas during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The estranged royals, who quit their senior position in 2020, returned to the pond to celebrate the Queen alongside their children.

However, it is reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not engage in private meetings with the family, for their sole purpose of the visit was the monarch.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall also joined the gala. Speaking on podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike however confessed that the ‘highlight’ of the weekend was a 'cousins lunch.'

He added: “We had a good cousins’ lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry snubbed the secret "cousins lunch" after the Trooping The Colour event after "not checking the family's diaries".