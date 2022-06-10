Prince Harry, Meghan’s Jubilee seats ensured ‘no photographs’ with senior royals

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second-row Jubilee seats may have been a conscious effort by the royal Firm to ensure that they aren’t photographed with other senior members of the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were notably allocated seats on the other side of the aisle as other royal family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In fact, the Cambridges and the Sussexes did not interact with each other at all during the Jubilee weekend.

Commenting on this, The Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden said on Palace Confidential that the seating may have been carefully thought out, with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also asked to block the Sussexes from being photographed with the senior royals.

Eden said: “There was a procession to leave the cathedral and it meant that Harry and Meghan were far behind. They had to wait for everyone else in their row to leave first so they couldn't be photographed, they weren't in the same shots as Prince Charles or the Cambridges.”

Royal correspondent Victoria Murphy echoed his comments, saying that the seating arrangement must have been decided well in advance.

“It's hard not to look at it as a sign, if not the distance between the brothers – that physical distance between them in that seating plan,” she said.