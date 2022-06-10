Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return blasted: ‘Worse than not showing up’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for letting everything ‘worsen’ with their return to the UK.



This claim has been made by reporters during their interview with TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere

The reporter was quoted saying, “[Meghan and Harry] wanted to show up to show support for Harry’s grandmother, right, but ultimately I think it just makes it look worse than if they just had not shown up at all.”

“They come, they sit on opposite sides of the church, and then they leave immediately afterwards despite the fact the celebrations went on for another three days.”

“They were actually landing back in Santa Barbara when the main party was still going on. The whole thing makes it look like it has done all along, which is a very unhappy broken family.”