Prince Harry returned to the US ‘depressed’ over Jubilee snub: Expert

file footage

Prince Harry is expected to have gone back to the US ‘feeling very depressed’ after the Queen’s Jubilee after realising ‘what he has given up’, royal experts think.



The Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, travelled all the way to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee but were only seen in public once for the thanksgiving service at the St Paul’s Cathedral.

And now, royal experts are claiming that Harry and Meghan decided to not be more visible at the Jubilee after they were relegated to lower-grade royals at the service.

Talking on True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl said: “'I honestly think it’s because… they knew that they wouldn’t be in that front row. And why did they leave the Royal Family? They left because they weren’t in the front row.”

She added: “I believe that’s why they weren't at the other celebrations as they did not have centre stage seats.”

Adding to the same, historian Hugo Vickers said: “Harry has given up being Captain of the Royal Marines, who were out in force. I think he must have gone home feeling very depressed for what he has given up.”