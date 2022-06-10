Witnesses speak out as Britney Spears’ ex crashes her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander left the onlookers shook when he crashed the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday.

After the law enforcement detained Alexander for crashing the event while going live on Instagram, witnesses spoke out to detail the whole incident.

Spilling the beans to The Sun, an eyewitness revealed that the 40-year-old jumped the fence onto the Toxic singer’s property.

“He said he has been coming here for three weeks and he was live on Instagram, then he just jumped over the fence,” the witness said while adding, “There were two security guys parked nearby in black SUVs but I don't know if they spotted him.”

“Later I heard the sound of sirens when cops showed up on the scene,” the witness added.

The eye witness also told the outlet that Spears’ first husband “had a deranged look in his eye, like he hadn’t slept.”

“He wasn't carrying anything except his phone, he didn't have a bag or a rucksack,” the witness continued. "He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a baseball cap.”