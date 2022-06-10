Bella Hadid styles up the 'sock and sandals’ trend in recent outing

Bella Hadid is no stranger to introducing new fashion trends to her millions of fans

Bella Hadid has always been in the spotlight for her fashion sense, and this time, stole the show in a ‘black and white’ ensemble!



Wearing a black and white geometrical gown over a white top, Bella contributed to a nostalgic trend by wearing white socks and black sandals.

The 26-year-old supermodel was seen embracing her statement style in a white, baggy sleeved and long-point collared top, nailing the look by pairing it with black platform sandals and white high-socks.

To add a little bit more sparkle to her shine, Bella styled her look with black oval shades and three pearl necklaces over the collar of her top. She paired these necklaces with a pearl anklet, which brought even more attention to her ‘socks and sandals’ look.