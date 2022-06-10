 
Anushka Sharma shares glimpse from Maldives vacations, makes promise to Vamika

Anushka Sharma shares a picture of her daughter’s stroller from Maldives

By Web Desk
June 10, 2022
Anushka Sharma is gushing over her baby girl Vamika!

The actress posted a picture on her Instagram with daughter amid vacations with husband Virat Kohli, wherein she makes a promise to always carry her little one, even in afterlife.

The PK star and her famous cricketer husband turned to her social media to share a photo featuring her toddler in a stroller.

“Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life," she captioned the adorable photo.

Take a look:

