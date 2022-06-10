Anushka Sharma shares glimpse from Maldives vacations, makes promise to Vamika

Anushka Sharma is gushing over her baby girl Vamika!
The actress posted a picture on her Instagram with daughter amid vacations with husband Virat Kohli, wherein she makes a promise to always carry her little one, even in afterlife.
The PK star and her famous cricketer husband turned to her social media to share a photo featuring her toddler in a stroller.
“Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life," she captioned the adorable photo.
Take a look:
Halsey's former nanny filed a 15-page complaint against the singer
Dua Lipa shared a series of photographs on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a stunning sheer look
Bella Hadid is no stranger to introducing new fashion trends to her millions of fans
Virginia Giuffre victim says she felt 'frozen like a deer'
Kylie Jenner dropped a selfie in one of 15 of her luxury cars
Prince William, Kate Middleton did not speak to Sussex babies