 
close
Friday June 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie to direct Salma Hayek in ‘Without Blood’

Angelina Jolie is ready to direct her Eternals co-star in her upcoming film

By Web Desk
June 10, 2022
Angelina Jolie to direct Salma Hayek in ‘Without Blood’
Angelina Jolie to direct Salma Hayek in ‘Without Blood’

Angelina Jolie is making her directorial comeback!

The actress is returning to film making  with self-produced and self-written film Without Blood starring  Eternals co-star Salma Hayek.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Maleficent actress gave a statement about her film, saying: "I'm honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice."

The shooting for the film will take place in Rome, Italy.