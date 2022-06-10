Angelina Jolie to direct Salma Hayek in ‘Without Blood’

Angelina Jolie is making her directorial comeback!
The actress is returning to film making with self-produced and self-written film Without Blood starring Eternals co-star Salma Hayek.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Maleficent actress gave a statement about her film, saying: "I'm honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice."
The shooting for the film will take place in Rome, Italy.
