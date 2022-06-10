Robert De Niro on whether he's a Taylor Swift fan or not?

Robert De Niro has recently revealed that he is not a fan of Taylor Swift but he likes to hear her music on the radio.
In the latest interview with Variety, the Godfather star was questioned about Swift’s upcoming All Too Well short film screening at the 2022 Tribeca Festival and also whether he likes the singer’s music or not.
The actor revealed that he has “all of her albums” but then he laughed and added, “I am not ‘not’ a fan”.
The Irishman actor further told the outlet, “I probably hear her music and like it on the radio.”
“My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK,” he noted.
According to People, Swift will screen All Too Well at the festival and discuss the process of bringing the 13-minute narrative on screen.
Reportedly, the event, A Conversation with Taylor Swift, will take place on June 11 at the Beacon Theater.
