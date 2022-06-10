Britney Spears ex attempts to 'crash her wedding': 'She is shaken'

Britney Spears got an uninvited guest at her wedding!

The pop star faced major inconvenience at her wedding when ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the venue in a bid to sabotage the nuptials.

“Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down,” a source tells Page Six.

Spears tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday in California, surrounded by 60 guests in attendance.

“Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property,” the source adds.

Alexander went live on Instagram as he made his way up to the second floor of Spears' house to 'crash the wedding.'

Ventura County police arrested Alexander, 40, shortly after.