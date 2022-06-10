Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months

Back in the quarter-finals: Andy Murray. Photo: AFP/File

STUTTGART: Andy Murray reached his first quarter-final in six months on Thursday as the unseeded Briton defeated Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) at the Stuttgart grass court tournament.



Murray won the opening set against his Kazakh opponent but had to come from 5-2 down in the second to clinch the win.

The former world number one said his confidence is improving after defeating Bublik in one and three-quarter hours.

"It´s nice to be back at this stage," said Murray who will take on top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.

"This was a solid win and I´ll try and push through to the semis.

"When I was down in the second set it was frustrating, I was thinking of what I could do differently.

"He hit some great shots - but some that you wouldn´t teach. The multiple drop shots were unexpected."

Murray´s last appearance in the quarter-finals was in January when he reached the final in Sydney.

A win over Tsitsipas on Friday would push the 35-year-old closer to a return to the top 50 for the first time in more than four years.

Tsitsipas schooled Switzerland´s former French Open champion Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-4 in a match interrupted by rain with the Greek up a set and 2-0.

World number five Tsitsipas won his only previous match with Murray last August in the US Open first round in a five-set duel.

Playing on a wild card, Tsitsipas managed only four aces against nine for world number 200 Stricker but broke the 19-year-old twice.

"My game is built for grass courts, I can 100 per cent have good results on this surface," Tsitsipas said. "But it might take a bit of time.

"I want to get the most out of my game and push it to the limit."

The 23-year-old, who has lost in the first round in three of four Wimbledon appearances, said Murray will be a tough opponent on the German grass courts.

"Andy is one one of the best grass players. He´s been out injured but he´s been getting some good wins against some of my peers," the Greek said.

"His game is absolutely there, he´s one of the favourites here.

"He´s had a lot of grass battles and a lot of good wins."

Nick Kyrgios needed almost two hours to defeat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-3 in chilly evening temperatures after another rain delay.

The Australian, who says he is limiting his season to 10 or 12 tournaments, was proud of how he fought back.

"I´m proud of how I played, I´ve had to deal with a lot off-court (airline baggage problems, rain delays)," he said.

"It was a tough day, but I was resilient, I put my head down, it was not easy.

"Basilashvili is a tough opponent, he´s ranked 25 for a reason."

Kyrgios will play on Friday against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, a winner over Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3.