David Beckham says he's much tidier than Victoria, adds his throat-clearing habit annoys wife

Legendary footballer David Beckham has revealed that one of his habit gets his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham's nerves.



In conversation with football coach and close pal Gary Neville the 47-year-old said his throat-clearing habit annoys Victoria but insisted that he's much tidier than her.

He said: 'I've got this [clears throat], she doesn't love that. I've not always done it, maybe for the last 15 years.



'There's probably a couple of other things that I do and she's not. I'm very clean and she's not.'

Not wanting people to think his wife is unhygenic, he quickly added: 'As in, I'm tidy and she's not. He jokingly added: 'She washes, from time to time.'

Speaking about his love of fashion, David said that contrary to popular belief, his fashion designer wife never had any influence over what he wore.

He said: 'People always thougth Victoria had a big influence over what I was wearing or hairstyles or tattoos. I always made the decision of wearing a full leather outfit or full denim outfit. I loved fashion.'

The father-of-four also said his favourite Spice Girls song is Say You'll Be There which he heard for the first time with Gary while in Maldova.

David Beckham also discussed some of his famous hairstyles from years' past, admitting his cornrows and mohawk looks were his most 'controversial'.