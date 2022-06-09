Britney Spears, Sam Asghari will reportedly exchange vows today

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari will reportedly get married today.
The couple will exchange the vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in front of 100 people, TMZ reported.
The outlet also reported that the parents of the Toxic hit-maker, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears are not expected to be present at the ceremony.
However, Britney’s brother Bryan will be the only family member in attendance.
A source close of the singer told the outlet that it is still a mystery who will give Spears away at the altar.
The Princess of Pop met her soul mate in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party video and the singer made her relationship Instagram official in 2017.
The duo got engaged in 2021 and announced that they were expecting a kid together in 2022 but Britney lost the baby in a devastating miscarriage.
