Amber Heard, Johnny Depp accused of ‘blooding each other up’ despite pitfalls: Source

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are under fire for allegedly having ‘bloodied’ each other up with lawsuits.
This observation has been made by former entertainment lawyer Matthew Belloni.
According to Insider, he claimed, “Both of them will work again, but I think it will be a while before a major studio will consider them 'safe' enough to bet on.”
However, the industry insider also pointed out the future implications of both the trial, as well as the loss of the duo’s career options.
Before concluding he was quoted saying, “The personal baggage that was revealed in this trial was just too icky for a studio to want to deal with.”
Camille Vasquez talks about rise in popularity on social media
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to UK to celebrate the Queen
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson seen being cosy on a day date in New York City.
Scott Disick to remain friends with Rebecca Donaldson as source says he won't 'cut her off completely'
Prince George ‘already overtaken and outshone’ Prince William’s star status
Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez gives their first tell-all interview after the defamation case verdict was announced in...