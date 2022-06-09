Amber Heard, Johnny Depp accused of ‘blooding each other up’ despite pitfalls: Source

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are under fire for allegedly having ‘bloodied’ each other up with lawsuits.

This observation has been made by former entertainment lawyer Matthew Belloni.

According to Insider, he claimed, “Both of them will work again, but I think it will be a while before a major studio will consider them 'safe' enough to bet on.”



However, the industry insider also pointed out the future implications of both the trial, as well as the loss of the duo’s career options.

Before concluding he was quoted saying, “The personal baggage that was revealed in this trial was just too icky for a studio to want to deal with.”