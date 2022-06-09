Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case verdict was not a setback for #MeToo Movement: Lawyers

Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, lawyers who represented Johnny Depp in the defamation trial, said that the verdict of the case is not a setback for domestic abuse victims.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Chew and Vasquez discussed the high profile defamation case in detail.

At one point, host George Stephanopoulos said, "Victims' advocates have argued that the verdict is going to have a chilling effect on domestic-violence victims and it's a blow to the #MeToo movement."

To which Vasquez replied, "I think our response to that is that we encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence doesn't have a gender."

Stephanopoulos then asked, "So you don't see this as a setback in any way, shape or form?"

"We do not," Vasquez responded. "We believe that the verdict speaks for itself; the facts are what they are. The jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts."

Depp won all three defamation claims in his case brought against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim and was awarded $10.35 in damages.

Whereas, Heard won only one of her three claims that Depp defamed her and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.