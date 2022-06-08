Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her vacation with beau Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is having a quality time with hubby Virat Kohli as they enjoy their vacation at an unknown location.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan star dropped a loved-up selfie in her stories as she and Kohli smiled towards camera.

In the picture, the 34-year-old star looks gorgeous with no make-up on. The actor could be seen wearing a strapless top which she paired with couple of chains.

On the other hand, Kohli donned a brown west as he cuddles with his ladylove for the picture.

The duo was earlier spotted at Mumbai airport today and refused to give a picture because they were getting late as per The Indian Express.

The power couple tied the knot with the sports star in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021.

The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress which will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.