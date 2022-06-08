Disney pulls ‘Strange World’ from French cinemas in streaming row

Paris: Disney will not release blockbuster animation "Strange World" in French cinemas, it said Wednesday, in protest against the country´s strict streaming rules.



Under French law, the company´s streaming platform, Disney+, would have to wait 17 months to show the movie after its release in cinemas, which had been due in November.

Disney told AFP it would instead send "Strange World" straight to streaming and skip cinemas entirely, confirming reports by movie website Deadline and French paper Les Echos.

Helene Etzi, Disney France president, told Les Echos that France´s rules were "unfair, constraining and poorly adapted to audience demands."

"Strange World" is one of its most-anticipated releases of the year, with Jake Gyllenhaal voicing the lead character in the English version of the fantasy adventure tale.

France has tried to prevent streaming platforms from undermining its large cinema network and the TV stations -- notably Canal Plus -- that finance many of its films and get a shorter wait for prime releases. (AFP)