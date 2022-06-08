Britney Spears sends internet into a meltdown with new dance video

Britney Spears has sent the internet into a meltdown with her new dance video on social media.

Recently, the Stronger singer gave fans a glimpse of her killer dance moves to Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran’s song has taken the internet by storm.

The 40-year-old singer was seen wearing a red crop top and tiny blue shorts and grooving to an upbeat track, I Don't Care. The song can be heard playing in the background as Britney dishes out the lyrics.

The Toxic hit-maker also published a message of thanks to fellow pop superstar Justin alongside a video on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, the pop superstar danced in the same outfit to Janet Jackson's All Nite (Don't Stop).

Tagging 28-year-old Justin in the post she wrote: "Remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said, "do you know where a tanning bed is?"

"You were 15 and you were adorable! Thank you for your music... you're a little devil now... I know because I have boys... but you're a timeless genius and I will always dance to your music."

Within two hours the video had been viewed over 850,000 times, receiving 2400 replies.

One user commented: "Please we need a collaboration! The world needs it!"

Another wrote: "I love this so much! A queen supporting a king."

Last week, meanwhile, Britney's fiancé Sam Asghari reflected on the couple's tragic recent miscarriage by saying he is remaining "positive".