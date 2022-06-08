Kris Jenner snubs 'secret' marriage rumours with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner is setting the record straight.
The matriarch insisted she is not married to long time boyfriend after younger daughter Khloe teased her about it.
"I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married," Khloé, 37, says in the preview of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.
"No, I'm not secretly married," Kris, 66, laughs.
"Hmm, looks like [a wedding ring]," Khloe points towards the yellow bling on her finger.
"Stop. You think I'm gonna get married and not have a big-ass party?" Kris insisted before adding: "I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy."
Earlier, Kris gushed over her boyfriend for putting her in a 'secure' place mentally.
"He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything," she notes in the preview clip. "There's so much security."
She adds, "I love that side of him, because he's always really protective."
