Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to score 'private time' amid 'intense' rift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lingering feud with the royal family is unearthed.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter notes that the Sussexes have missed a golden opportunity to mend rift with the estranged clan after they skip the Jubilee pageant.

Ms Arbiter told Sunrise: "I think what is quite telling is the fact that Harry and Megan weren't at the concert at the Palace on Saturday night.

"They weren't at the pageant, and that speaks to there perhaps being an ongoing frostiness.

"This was not the weekend in which there was going to be a lot of time for this family to come together and talk behind the scenes.

"This family needs that private time behind the scenes, but the schedule was just incredibly intense."

She added: "So I think some people were hoping that they might stay on a couple of days in order to have some private bonding time with a family and opportunity perhaps to talk through their difficulties.

"But Harry and Megan jetted off for California even before the pageant had started on Sunday.

"So I think yes, there is ongoing tension, but in order for this to be resolved, all parties are going to want to have to talk and perhaps they're not ready yet."