Watch: Shahrukh Khan melts hearts with adorable reaction on Gauri Khan’s latest post

Watch: Shahrukh Khan melts hearts with an adorable reaction on Gauri Khan’s latest post

Shahrukh Khan has always been a doting husband to his wife Gauri Khan and has never shied to root for his better half on social media.



Therefore, when Gauri announced on social media that she is going to conduct masterclasses for interior design and décor courses, King Khan was the first one to show his complete support to his wife on her latest upcoming venture.

On Tuesday, the Don actor’s better half turned to Instagram and posted a video in which she could be seen wearing a pink pantsuit while sharing details about The Designers Class and everything related to the class.

In the caption, Gauri wrote, “A sneak peek into my class on residential design @thedesignersclass. Learn the tips and tricks of residential design and get exclusive tips and tricks from me.”

As soon as this video was up on IG, the Chennai Express star’s adorable reaction melted everyone’s hearts.



He wrote, “I think I will sign up for this….get my study to look better!!”

Meanwhile, SRK fans were ecstatic to see this cute comment and could not stop gushing over the couple.

A fan commented, “Lovely husband always his heart by her side.”

Whereas, a few expressed their concerns regarding his health and said, “Stay healthy king”, “Praying for your speedy recovery”.