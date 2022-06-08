Prince Harry, Meghan and son Archie targeted by white supremacists, UK court hears

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, was reportedly targeted by a white supremacist who said the child was an ‘abomination that should be put down’ in an online podcast, a court was told on Wednesday.



As per Metro UK, the 38-year-old man, named Christopher Gibbons, not only attacked Prince Harry’s son, but also the Duke of Sussex on his Black Wolf Radio podcast show that he hosted alongside Tyrone Patten-Walsh.

A jury was told that Gibbons called for Harry to be ‘prosecuted’ and ‘judicially killed for treason’, and along with his podcast partner Patten-Walsh, ‘reserved particular hatred for mixed race relationships’, using Harry and Meghan as an example.

Both Gibbons and Patten-Walsh are currently facing trial after being accused of ‘encouraging acts of extreme right-wing terrorism’ on their podcast from 2019 to 2020.

The prosecutor in the case, Anne Whyte QC, told jurors gathered at Kingston Crown Court: “They are men who hold extreme right-wing views. They are dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists.”

She added: “They reserve particular hatred for mixed race relationships, and they use Prince Harry and Meghan Markel’s marriage and children as prime examples of this.”

“Christopher Gibbons referred to his views that the Sussex’s baby was an abomination that should be put down and Prince Harry should be prosecuted and found guilty and judicially killed for treason,” she concluded.