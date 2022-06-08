Salman Khan sheds light on death threat speculations: report

Salman Khan refuses receiving death threat from anyone, report suggests

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly rejected receiving any anonymous letter threatening to kill him in his statement given to Mumbai Police on Tuesday.



According to Hindustan Times, the Police recorded statements from both the Bharat actor and his father Salim Khan on June 7 in which both denied getting death threats or calls.

Upon further probing, the Kick star revealed that he didn’t have disputes with anyone in the recent past.

While sharing details, the outlet reported that a total of 10 teams including the Crime Branch and the local police are involved in the investigation. Other than that, more than 200 CCTVs have also been seized by the police for further investigation.

Earlier, the police revealed that they will be registering a case against an unidentified person for sending a threatening letter to the actor and his father on June 5.

The Maharashtra Home Department tightened the security around the superstar’s abode after the threat was leaked.

It is pertinent to mention that the threat letter was sent days after the death of popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala in which Lawrence Bishnoi was a key suspect.

However, as per ANI's report, Delhi Police alleged that they questioned the gangster about any involvement in sending out the threat letter.

Citing Bishnoi's quote, the police told the outlet, “He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in movies including Tiger 3 and Bhaijaan.