Energy conservation: Markets to close at 8:30pm across Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing the National Economic Council (NEC), on June 8, 2022. — PM Office

ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved the closure of markets across the country at 8:30pm in a bid to save energy as the power crisis deepens in the country.

The government has made promises time and again after coming into power that it will gradually lessen loadshedding, however, people are witnessing no respite as the power outages remain constant.

The NEC took the decision Wednesday during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The chief ministers of all provinces attended the meeting.

The NEC met a day after President Ari Alvi approved the reconstitution of the body with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as chairman. The meeting was attended by chief ministers of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was represented by its chief secretary Dr Shehzad Khan.

According to a statement, the chief ministers appreciated the steps taken by the federal government to deal with the energy crisis and the four provinces agreed on the proposal to close the markets at 8.30pm.

The statement also said that Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan's chief ministers have asked for two days to implement the decision as they wish to consult the traders’ association in their provinces.

The chief ministers also backed the decisions of the federal cabinet on nationwide measures to deal with the energy crisis and assured their full cooperation in tackling the energy crisis.

