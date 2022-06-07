Prince Harry, Meghan accused of ‘paying’ people to cheer them at Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK last week to take part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and a royal expert thinks they actually paid a herd of supporters to cheer them along.
Talking to GB News, author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s presence at the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, and their subsequent absence at the reception that followed.
As per Campbell: “They didn't bother to show up because they could not contain their rage.”
She continued: “When they arrived and they were booed, and they expected a possibility of boos, so they had their paid clack of supporters there to cheer them along, that was sort of alright-ish.”
“They didn't like that they were booed, but they walked into the cathedral and absolutely everyone cold-shouldered them, in a way that only civilised people can do when they are cold-shouldering people.”
Prince Harry and Meghan were pictured walking into the cathedral hand in hand, and were seated far away from the rest of the senior royal family members; they were seated next to Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and their husbands.
