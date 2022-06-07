Lilibet's new photo shows she inherits copper locks of her father Prince Harry

The Queen's great-granddaughter has inherited the copper locks of her father Prince Harry.

In new photo, Lilibet is seen smiling at a birthday picnic hosted by the couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. She looks amazing in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair.



Lili resembles to her father the Duke of Sussex, who is pictured aged one with his father Prince Charles.

The sweet snap was taken by a family friend Misan Harriman at a picnic attended by family and close friends.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept their words with the Queen as they did not make even a single attempt to steal the Jubilee celebrations.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated their daughter's first birthday at Windsor Castle, even waited for the 96-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations to come to an end for sharing a picture of their daughter Lilibet who turned one on June 4.

Last week, was the first opportunity for the longest-reigning monarch to meet Lilibet, who was born in Santa Barbara, California, where the Sussexes now live after quitting the royal jobs.

Harry and Meghan shared their feelings in their own words saying that they were "incredibly touched" by birthday wishes they received for their second child, who was named in honour of the Queen.