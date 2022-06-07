Deepti Vempati from 'Love is Blind' calls out online criticism over nose job

Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati is hitting back at online trolls who criticise her nose

Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati is hitting back at online trolls who criticise her nose, with the actor slamming them during a TikTok live session recently.

Clearing the air, Deepti boldly stated, “You guys, this is my real nose. Stop making fun of it.”

“This is how I was born, I’m not changing it” the Indian-American reality show star explained to those who feel concerned about her looks, further telling them to “get over it”.

Trying to cool down the tension during the live session, Deepti’s costar Kyle took to the comments claiming that he is the one who needs a nose job, referencing to a ‘car accident’ he has been in.

The Pittsburgh born photographer then called himself Deepti’s “biggest fan” and squished her nose in the camera with love.

Getting a lot of support from fans streaming the live, Deepti then showed her gratitude saying, “Thank you. Oh my gosh. I do have to say that everyone on here is so nice. Anytime anyone says anything negative, they come for them and I love you all.”