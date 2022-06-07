Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ breaks records on box office

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is celebrating the success of his latest released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the horror comedy has now collected over Rs. 150 crore at the domestic box office.

To mark the milestone achievement, the Dhamaka actor, 31, turned to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself smiling with his hands folded in front of his face.

In the picture, the Luka Chuppi actor was seen dressed in a floral-print beige shirt. He captioned the post, “150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

Kartik, who has recently contracted COVID-19 and is under quarantine, also dropped another video from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he was seen singing Ami Je Tomar. “150 cr India mein…aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai," he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in important roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel.