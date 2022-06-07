Kate Middleton would have 'loved' Prince Louis viral photos, says insider

Kate Middleton would have been fascinated by Prince Louis' adorable photos from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The four-year-old young Princess stole the show over the weekend during the two appearances he made with his parents on behalf of Her Majesty.

During the flypast after the Trooping the Colour parade, an excited Louis made royal admirers rejoice with his naughty expressions. Later during the final pageant, the youngest Cambridge offspring not only messed around with his mother but also cuddled with grandpa Prince Charles.

An insider has now told the Telegraph that Kate loved every moment of those viral photos.

"It wasn’t as if he was being naughty or anything. They were just kids being kids. Of course, as parents, they love to see all the photographs the next day.

“It would be different if they didn’t enjoy it, but what they are trying to do is slowly acclimatise the children to the life they are going to lead.

"It’s a careful balance – they want to get them used to that world but not make it too intense or make them feel like they’re different.”