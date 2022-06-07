Varun Dhawan vows to help female fan who alleges being abused by her father

Varun Dhawan recently responded to a female fan who claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.



According to Pinkvilla, a fan on Twitter reached out to the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star and revealed about the abuse she and her mother had been facing at the hands of her father for quite some time.

On Monday, the user tagged the actor on a series of tweets in which she explained how her father beat her and her mum, didn’t let them eat food, used foul, cursive words and had extra marital affairs.

She wrote, “I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language.”

Nevertheless, the Kalank actor, who is known for his kindheartedness, instantly replied to his fan, saying, “This an extremely serious matter and if this is true, I will help will u and speak to the authorities.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan is all ready for his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, slated to make its theatrical release on June 24.

Apart from this movie, the actor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role.