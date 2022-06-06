Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘done with the UK’ after ‘frosty’ Jubilee visit

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be ‘done’ with the UK with no plans to return back permanently after visiting for the Queen’s Jubilee last week, reported The Daily Star.



After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintained a low profile while in the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, royal commentator Neil Sean suggested that it might be a hint towards the couple’s future plans to visit or live in the UK.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Sean said: “According to my good source, allegedly the sort of situation with Harry and Meghan is that they’re kind of done. They’re through now with the United Kingdom.”

He added: “Why not carve a brand-new life out in California where they can do all the things that they allegedly wanted to do?”

Sean went on to state that Meghan and Harry probably didn’t expect the Jubilee festivities to be a chance to make up with the royal family after their move to the US created a rift between them and other senior royals.

He said: “What it does appear to have done, this return visit… It’s assured them that, particularly one side of them at least, they have no desire to come back here and live in the United Kingdom on a full-time basis.”

“It all really depends on whether that other side of the relationship wants to really cut ties for good and simply base themselves over in the United States.”