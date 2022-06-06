MTV Awards 2022: Take a look at best dressed celebs at red carpet

Celebrities at MTV Awards 2022 left the onlookers jaw-dropped with their killing looks as they walked down the red carpet at the glamour-filled event on Sunday in California.

From Jennifer Lopez to Sofia Carson, stars brought their fashion A-game to the night that celebrated praise-worthy works on big and small screens.

Here are all the stunning stars who oozed their charm at the event:

Jennifer Lopez:

Vanessa Hudgens:

Sophia Di Martino:

Sofia Carson:

Maria Bakalova:

Glen Powell:

Pablo Schreiber:

Olivia Rodrigo:

Chris Evans:

Tayshia Adams:



