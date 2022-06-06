Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as she thanks those who broke her heart at MTV Awards

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez could not hold back her tears as she delivered her accepting speech after she was honoured with "The Generation Award" during the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.



The Marry Me actor could not hold back her tears during her speech as she thanked those who broke her heart and lied to her.



Taking the stage at the Barker Hanger in LA, JLo said, "As an actor I'm not any of the women that I've played but there's a part that is deeply true to me in each of those characters.”

“Since you cannot create truth unless you've really lived it, I have a different kind of list of 'thank yous' tonight," she added.

"I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart," Lopez said.

"The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me," JLo continued. "I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that's how I knew that I had to grow."

JLo further thanked the "disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong," while also thanking her kids, Emme and Max, "for teaching me to love," while she tried to hold back her tears.

She went on to say, "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or, when I wasn't in the room — that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could've done it without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw the movies."

"You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you!" she said as she apologized to the audience for getting emotional.

Lopez concluded, "You guys know me. It's an honor to be able to connect with audiences -- connect with you guys. And because of all of you, I will continue to do justice to that honor as long as I am around. I love you. Thank you so much."

The Generations award, whose previous recipients include Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Sandra Bullock, Scarlett Johansson, Jim Carrey and others, "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," according to a release, as per People.