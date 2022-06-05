Shakira pulls off Princess Diana move amid Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity

Shakira has seemingly pulled off a Princess Diana move at Cannes Film Festival amid Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity.
According to the rumours, the couple has been separated for the last three months after the Waka Waka singer caught the footballer cheating on her with a 20-year-old blonde girl, reported Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez.
The singer confirmed her split from her husband but remained mum on Pique's alleged infidelity but netizens appear convinced that Shakira dropped a major hint.
The 45-year-old star walked down the star-studded event in May, wearing a gorgeous black dress that looked similar to the one Princess Diana wore to the Vanity Fair Gala after Prince Charles' affair with Camila Parker-Bowles was announced in 1994.
Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported that he has been meeting a 20-year-old blonde.
Journalists Lorena Vazquez and Laura Fa claimed that the Spanish footballer's rumoured ladylove is a student and an event manager in Barcelona.
The publication reported that the pair were spotted on many occasions before the singer caught them.
