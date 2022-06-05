Prince Louis re-wore uncle Prince Harry’s outfit at major royal event: Throwback

Prince Louis made headlines this week after he was seen wearing his dad Prince William’s sailor suit at the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the Queen’s Jubilee. However, it wasn’t the first time that Louis restyled a royal outfit; he’s also dug into Prince Harry’s closet!
As per People magazine, the youngest of the Cambridge children made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019 at the age of one, and notably wore a white and blue outfit, which was earlier seen on his uncle Prince Harry.
Harry, now a father-of-two, reportedly wore the same outfit at his second Trooping the Colour appearance all the way back in 1986.
The outfit was also vaguely reminiscent of the outfit worn by both his dad William and uncle Harry at their respective Trooping the Colour debuts; both brothers wore a version of an outfit with blue accents and cream lace.
Louis, now four years old, was just one year when he made his Trooping the Colour debut. Meanwhile, his older brother Prince George was nearly two when he made his debut.
