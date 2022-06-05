Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘got nothing they aimed for’: ‘It’s self-inflicted pain’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for causing ‘self-inflicting pain’ with their Megxit move, in light of the fact that it left them with “nothing they ever wanted to begin with.”
This claim has been made by royal author Tina Brown, in one of her chats with BBC's Sophie Raworth.
According to Express UK, the duo spoke at length about the couple’s snub from the main procession at St Paul's Cathedral.
Ms Raworth branded it a ‘humiliation’ and Ms Brown added, “He will feel very mixed about it. He was a proud, card-carrying senior royal for much of his life.”
“His botched exit, and it was botched completely, has resulted in them getting nothing that they wanted.”
“I feel they are trying to work their way back in through the corners and I don't think it will ever be what it was. And that's entirely self-inflicted.”
