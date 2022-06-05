Queen great-granddaughter Lili melted monarch heart during first meeting

Queen namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana won her heart upon arrival in the UK.

TV personality Lizzie Cundy told the Daily Star that the meeting with the toddler “pulled on the Queen’s heartstrings”.

She added: "She hasn't seen Lilibet, she wants to meet her great-granddaughter, it might be the last time she'll get, so of course, the Queen will let them come."

Earlier, Ms Cundy predicted that the Sussexes are aiming to steal the spotlight from the Queen at her Jubilee celebrations.

She said: “This is all to do with taking the shine away from the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, 70 years of service.

"Maybe they could take a leaf out of the Queen's book and see how one should behave.

"They decided not to be royals, they didn't want to be working royals, they didn't want to do the royal duties so they should have the decency I feel to stay away."

She added: "They should let the Queen have her day and let not take any of the attention they know the attention will be on them, she knows exactly what she's doing.

"I do think they will take the shine of the Queen, I really pray they don't.

"The royals are very aware of what they're about but I don't think they'll be stopped."